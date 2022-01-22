CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $111.66 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

