CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.