BlackRock Inc. Buys 142,556 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $440,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

