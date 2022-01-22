BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Trupanion worth $446,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 22.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,022 shares of company stock worth $7,483,115. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

TRUP opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.15 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.51. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

