Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,745,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

