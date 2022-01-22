BlackRock Inc. Sells 155,997 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,216,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $450,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

