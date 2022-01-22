Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clover Health Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

