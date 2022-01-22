Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

