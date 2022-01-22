Brent C. Jewell Sells 2,500 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

APOG opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.95%.

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,255,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,285,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 259,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after buying an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after buying an additional 202,821 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.