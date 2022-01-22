Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells $62,848.50 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Enova International by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

