Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $222,750.00.

Redfin stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Redfin by 35.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

