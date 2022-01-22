Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Sells $73,640.00 in Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AKR opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after buying an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 606,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 474,196 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after buying an additional 379,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

