Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Sells $73,640.00 in Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE AKR opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after buying an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 606,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 474,196 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after buying an additional 379,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
