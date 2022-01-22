Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,388 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $90,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $103,492.44.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $170,128.86.

Shares of SPT opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.15. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

