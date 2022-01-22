Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.78.

Shares of FN opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

