Barclays PLC Sells 106,249 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,249 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,923,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

