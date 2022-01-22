Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.09 and a 200-day moving average of $248.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

