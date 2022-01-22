Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Down to $40.83

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.83, but opened at $39.86. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 39.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

