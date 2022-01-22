bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 106,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,567,921 shares.The stock last traded at $7.31 and had previously closed at $7.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 51.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 154,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

