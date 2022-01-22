Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.85 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average of $107.99.

