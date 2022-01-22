Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) to “Buy”

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PXS. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.57. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

