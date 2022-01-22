$0.72 EPS Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Hilltop posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,246,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after buying an additional 411,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 253,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

