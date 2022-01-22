ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.16

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 2587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

GWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

