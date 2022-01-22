Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Down 2.6%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s share price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.61 and last traded at $66.61. 1,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 448,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

