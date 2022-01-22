Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $39.70. 3,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,135,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 43,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 471,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,449,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

