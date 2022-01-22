Short Interest in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rises By 17.7%

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,045,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 180,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,223,636.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $306.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDUS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.