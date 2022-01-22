Short Interest in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rises By 17.7%

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,045,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 180,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,223,636.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDUS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Radius Health Company Profile
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
