Short Interest in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Grows By 17.9%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $28.79 on Friday. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. Analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

