PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period.

PMX opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

