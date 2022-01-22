JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $115.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $84.28 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.