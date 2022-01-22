Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.24% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.

ETSY stock opened at $148.85 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $148.21 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 451,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after buying an additional 223,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

