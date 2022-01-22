BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,568,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 690,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $455,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

