Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Coty have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s e-commerce business has been performing impressively for a while now. In first-quarter fiscal 2022, its e-commerce sales rallied 23%. Well, Coty’s quarterly revenues and earnings increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company gained from strong performance across the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company also benefited from solid growth in the United States and China along with a revival in Travel Retail. Moreover, its cost savings initiatives have been yielding. Confidence in its business progress and capital structure prompted management to raise its fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance. However, headwinds such as inflationary pressure and supply chain bottlenecks remain a worry for Coty.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

