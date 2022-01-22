Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Invests $50,000 in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3,197.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 396,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,218,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,341 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $3,426,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,319,000.

BATS:OMFS opened at $38.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90.

