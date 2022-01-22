PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAAS opened at $23.51 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

