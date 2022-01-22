Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 253,624 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 541,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,722 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 439,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 84,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3,660.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 376,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 366,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.