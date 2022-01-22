Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases 17,443 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 175.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

