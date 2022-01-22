Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 253,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.46.

SAIL stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

