San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $13.24 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,000. Apple comprises approximately 7.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,424,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $343,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,305,000 after purchasing an additional 202,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.12. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

