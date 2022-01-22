Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 54,442 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,442 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

MRO opened at $18.10 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.