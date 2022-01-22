Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Purchases $181,544.00 in Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 206,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $181,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $143,416.00.

AVTX opened at $0.88 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $430,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

