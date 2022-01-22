Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

PNM stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

