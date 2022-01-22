Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $150,080.09 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $403,682.40.

Wayfair stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.05. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.32 and a 52 week high of $355.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

