Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.