Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $355,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

