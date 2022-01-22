Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Sells $255,420.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SSD opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $117.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.