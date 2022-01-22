State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,840 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GBL stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $614.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.57.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 96.99% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.23%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.