Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 418,118 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $506.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,060 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $91,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 358,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 322,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 647.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 799,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

