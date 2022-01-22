State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 146,260 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 565.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 9,560.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,542,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,703 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 864.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,591,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $192.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.44. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. Analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

