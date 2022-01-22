Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $120,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 1,435,705 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 126,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

