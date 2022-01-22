State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,572 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $32.86 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $925.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $356.34 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

