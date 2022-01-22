Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.98 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

